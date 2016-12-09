

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had snapped the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau, although the market may bounce higher again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to the European Central Bank's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index dipped 6.87 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,215.37 after trading between 3,211.47 and 3,228.12. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 12.96 points or 0.62 percent to end at 2,077.37.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.57 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.22 percent, China Life tumbled 1.28 percent, Ping An gained 0.11 percent, Vanke skidded 1.59 percent, Gemdale picked up 0.78 percent, PetroChina lost 0.52 percent, China Shenhua fell 0.23 percent and Zijin Mining jumped 1.15 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Thursday as all three of the major averages hit new record closing highs.



The Dow rose 65.19 points or 0.3 percent to 19,614.81, while the NASDAQ climbed 23.59 points or 0.4 percent to 5,417.36 and the S&P added 4.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,246.19.



The ECB said its asset purchase program is being extended longer than anticipated, the bank also said it will slow the pace of purchases. It will continue its asset purchases at the current monthly pace of 80 billion euros until the end of March 2017.



In economic news, the Labor Department said that initial jobless claims pulled back in the week ended December 3 after reaching a five-month high in the previous week.



Strength among oil service stocks came amid a notable increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for January delivery jumping $1.07 to $50.84 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will on Friday release November figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent on year, up from 2.1 percent in October. Producer prices are called higher by 2.3 percent, up from 1.2 percent in the previous month.



