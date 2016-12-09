

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, extending recent gains, tracking the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 124.63 points or 0.66 percent to 18,890.10, off a high of 18,907.06 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is rising 2 percent and Canon is adding 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.3 percent and Honda is up almost 1 percent after the automaker said it will build a $435 million auto plant in China. Fast Retailing is rising almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent following the rebound in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 4 percent, Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent and Marui Group is advancing almost 3 percent on expectations of upbeat earnings. On the flip side, Mitsubishi Motors, NGK Insulators and Komatsu are all losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, coming in at 951.8 trillion yen. That exceeded forecasts for 3.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



Japan will also provide fourth-quarter numbers on the BSI large manufacturing index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs Thursday on the heels of the European Central Bank's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. While the ECB said its asset purchase program is being extended longer than anticipated, it will also slow the pace of purchases.



The Dow rose 65.19 points or 0.3 percent to 19,614.81, the Nasdaq climbed 23.59 points or 0.4 percent to 5,417.36 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,246.19.



The major European markets also closed higher following the ECB announcement. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday amid reports that Russia will meet with other oil producers this weekend to finalize a deal to cut supplies. WTI crude for January delivery jumped $1.07 or 2.2 percent to settle at $50.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



