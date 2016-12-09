

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday after recent strong gains and despite the record highs overnight on Wall Street following the European Central Bank's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. Crude oil prices rose to $51 a barrel in Asian trades.



While the ECB said its asset purchase program is being extended longer than anticipated, the bank also said it will slow the pace of purchases. The ECB has decided to reduce its monthly asset purchases to 60 billion euros from April 2017, from the current 80 billion euros.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Higher commodity prices also buoyed resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 17.10 points or 0.31 percent to 5,560.70, off a high of 5,561.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 15.10 points or 0.27 percent to 5,614.10.



The major miners are mostly higher after iron ore prices rose overnight. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is declining 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to almost 1 percent.



Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer has reiterated his call for federal and state governments to boost the Australian economy through increased infrastructure spending.



Oil stocks are mostly higher following the rebound in crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent and Santos is adding 0.5 percent, while Oil Search is declining 0.5 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 0.8 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.



In the retail space, Wesfarmers is down 0.5 percent and Woolworths is losing almost 1 percent.



Sirtex Medical's shares fell more than 40 percent after the cancer treatment developer issued a profit warning following soft sales in the first half of the year.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans in Australia issued in October was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month, coming in at 53,769. That topped forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.6 percent increase in September.



Investment lending was up 0.7 percent to A$12.541 billion following the 4.6 percent spike in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank extended its quantitative easing program by nine months. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7459, down from US$0.7489 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing, extending recent gains, tracking the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 124.63 points or 0.66 percent to 18,890.10, off a high of 18,907.06 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is rising 2 percent and Canon is adding 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.3 percent and Honda is up almost 1 percent after the automaker said it will build a $435 million auto plant in China. Fast Retailing is rising almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent following the rebound in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 4 percent, Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent and Marui Group is advancing almost 3 percent on expectations of upbeat earnings.



On the flip side, Mitsubishi Motors, NGK Insulators and Komatsu are all losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, coming in at 951.8 trillion yen. That exceeded forecasts for 3.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



Japan will also provide fourth-quarter numbers on the BSI large manufacturing index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai and Taiwan are also higher, while South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are in negative territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs Thursday on the heels of the European Central Bank's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement.



The Dow rose 65.19 points or 0.3 percent to 19,614.81, the Nasdaq climbed 23.59 points or 0.4 percent to 5,417.36 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,246.19.



The major European markets also closed higher on Thursday following the ECB announcement. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday amid reports that Russia will meet with other oil producers this weekend to finalize a deal to cut supplies. WTI crude for January delivery jumped $1.07 or 2.2 percent to settle at $50.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX