

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bermuda-based Athene Holding Ltd. announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 27 million of its Class A common shares at a price to the public of $40 per share.



All of the Class A common shares are being sold by certain shareholders of Athene, and Athene will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.05 million Class A common shares from certain of the selling shareholders at the IPO price of $40 per share, less the underwriting discount.



Athene's Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2016 under the symbol 'ATH.'



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2016, subject to satisfaction of customary closing condition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX