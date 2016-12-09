

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The euro fell to 4-day lows of 1.0589 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0777 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0612 and 1.0787, respectively.



Against the pound, the euro dropped to a 3-day low of 0.8418 from yesterday's closing value of 0.8428.



The euro slid to a 4-day low of 1.4213 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.4251.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to more than a 1-1/2-year low of 1.4765 and nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.3987 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4789 and 1.3998, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc, 0.82 against the pound, 1.40 against the aussie, 1.46 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX