

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 114.65 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 114.03.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 121.46, 144.13 and 112.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.02, 143.49 and 112.19, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 4-day low of 85.33, a 1-year low of 82.13 and an 8-month low of 86.73 from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.09, 81.79 and 86.44, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 115.00 against the greenback, 123.00 against the euro, 147.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the franc, 86.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 88.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX