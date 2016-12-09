Ossur Hf: Össur Reporting Calendar 2017

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 99/2016

Reykjavik, 9 December 2016





Össur Reporting Calendar 2017

Following are the expected dates for publication of financial results for 2017:

1st Quarter - 27 April 2017

2nd Quarter - 25 July 2017

3rd Quarter - 24 October 2017

4th Quarter and Consolidated Financial Statements - 5 February 2018

Annual General Meeting - 8 March 2018

Further information:

Oskar Marus Dadason, IR Manager Tel: +1 949 220 4550

