

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM)said that its Non-executive Chairman Thomas Watjen has informed board of directors of his decision to not stand for re-election at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2017.



Watjen's retirement marks the completion of a two-year leadership transition that began in 2015 when he stepped down as CEO of the company and Richard McKenney assumed the role.



Upon receiving Watjen's notice, the board appointed lead independent director Kevin T. Kabat, retired vice chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, as non-executive chairman effective at the Annual Meeting, contingent on his re-election as a director by shareholders.



