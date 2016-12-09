

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN)announced the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board or PTAB granted Mylan Pharmaceutical Inc.'s Petitions to institute Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,629,111, 8,633,162, 8,642,556 8,648,048, 8,685,930, and 9,248,191.



Each of these patents are listed in FDA's Orange Book in connection with RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) 0.05% and will expire on August 27, 2024. The PTAB's decision on the IPRs is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Allergan is dissapointed in the PTAB's decision to institute IPR proceedings regarding the patents that protect RESTASIS. Allergan is currently reviewing the grounds for the decision to institute, and will continue to vigorously defend the patents in the IPR proceeding and pursue all legal options available to protect its products and intellectual property rights for this product.



Allergan's portfolio of intellectual property includes six patents listed in the Orange Book covering RESTASIS. Allergan's Hatch-Waxman litigations involving these patents against Mylan and other generic defendants remain pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX