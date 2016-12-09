

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Friday that it has topped the automotive industry for the most U.S. patents granted in the year 2016.



The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Ford approximately 1,500 U.S. patents to Ford employees so far this year, more than any other automaker, according to agency data. This is 25 percent higher than last year.



Globally, total Ford patents reached 3,200 this year, including 1,700 additional patents granted in other countries.



The various inventions include equipping autonomous vehicles with drones, Ford eChair for wheelchair users, Carr-E, a multipurpose, electric personal transportation device, and On-the-Go H2O to collect vehicle condensation, among others.



Ford noted that worldwide, its employees have submitted more than 8,000 new inventions in 2016, a 40 percent increase over last year and a more than 90 percent jump versus 2014.



Through early December, more than 5,500 Ford employees have submitted invention disclosures, with more than 2,200 of them first-time inventors.



Since the beginning of 2015, more than 4,000 first-time inventors have submitted ideas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX