

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority expressed concern after a newspaper said more than 20 current and former DBS Group Holdings Ltd. staff were arrested in a probe in the city connected with an alleged leak of customer data.



Apple Daily reported that the city's Independent Commission Against Corruption made the arrests after client data was allegedly leaked to a telemarketing center in mainland China.



The HKMA said that it would 'follow up with the relevant bank'. The Singapore-based DBS said that it cooperates with law enforcement agencies, including 'informing authorities when we become aware of matters which require their attention.'



Telemarketers contacted DBS clients to try to get them to borrow from the bank, with the employees and the call center splitting commissions, the newspaper reported, without citing a source for its information. Some employees were sales staff who were authorized to sell loan products in branches or on the street but not by cold calling, it said.



Some employees allegedly bribed department managers to get client data, including names and contact details, Apple Daily reported.



