

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Airline industry profits in 2016 are now expected to be slightly lower than previous view, yet would reach a peak of $35.6 billion, the International Air Transport Association or IATA said Thursday. Meanwhile, profits would decline in 2017 amid overcapacity, rising fuel costs and political turmoil.



Citing slower global GDP growth and rising costs, IATA revised slightly downward its outlook for 2016 airline industry profitability to $35.6 billion from the June projection of $39.4 billion. Yet, the expected profit would be the highest absolute profit generated by the airline industry. This is slightly ahead of the $35.3 billion recorded in 2015.



The agency expects global airline industry to make a net profit of $29.8 billion in 2017, while total revenues would be $736 billion. On average, airlines will retain $7.54 for every passenger carried.



It is expected that higher oil prices will have the biggest impact on the outlook for 2017. In 2016, oil prices averaged $44.6/barrel, while it would be $55.0 in 2017, hiking jet fuel prices.



According to IATA, the demand stimulus from lower oil prices will slow 2017 traffic growth to 5.1% from 5.9% in 2016. Industry capacity expansion is also expected to slow to 5.6%, compared to 6.2% in 2016. Global passenger load factor would be lowered to 79.8% from 80.2% in 2016.



However, cargo industry volumes would reach a high of 55.7 million tonnes from 53.9 million tonnes in 2016. Industry revenues would rise slightly to $49.4 billion, despite ongoing challenging trading conditions.



In 2017, the strongest financial performance would come from airlines in North America with net post-tax profits at $18.1 billion, down slightly from the $20.3 billion expected in 2016.



Weakness in profits are expected in all other regions, with African carriers expecting a net loss.



Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, 'Even though conditions in 2017 will be more difficult with rising oil prices, we see the industry earning $29.8 billion. That's a very soft landing and safely in profitable territory. These three years are the best performance in the industry's history-irrespective of the many uncertainties we face..... And controlling costs is still a constant battle in our hyper-competitive industry.'



