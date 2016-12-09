

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, following the European Central Bank's decision to extend its monthly bond buying program till the end of December 2017, although at a slower pace of 60 billion euros a month.



In the policy session in Frankfurt on Thursday, the Governing Council said its asset purchase program is being extended longer than anticipated, although it will slow the pace of purchases. The ECB has decided to reduce its monthly asset purchases to 60 billion euros from April 2017, from the current 80 billion euros.



The bank also kept the refi rate unchanged at a record low of zero percent, the deposit rate at -0.40 percent, and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25 percent. The rate decision was in line with economists' expectation.



Meanwhile, the Asian stock markets traded lower despite the record highs overnight on Wall Street following the European Central Bank's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement.



Thursday, the euro fell 1.30 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.06 percent against the yen, 1.01 percent against the pound and 0.41 percent against the Swiss franc.



In the Asian trading, the euro fell to 4-day lows of 1.0589 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0777 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0612 and 1.0787, respectively. If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback and 1.06 against the franc.



Against the pound, the euro dropped to a 3-day low of 0.8418 from yesterday's closing value of 0.8428. The euro may test support near the 0.82 region.



The euro slid to a 4-day low of 1.4213 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.4251. On the downside, 1.40 is seen as the next support level for the euro.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to more than a 1-1/2-year low of 1.4765 and nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.3987 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4789 and 1.3998, respectively. The euro is likely to find support around 1.46 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, Swiss unemployment rate for November and German trade data for October are due to be released in the pre-European session at 1:45 am ET and 2:00 am ET, respectively.



At 3:00 am ET, National Bank of Belgium Governor Jan Smets will give a keynote speech at a conference on future of retail banking, in Brussels.



U.K. trade data and construction output for October is slated for release at 4:30 am ET.



In the New York session, U.S. wholesale inventories data for October, U.S. University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for December and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are set to be published.



At 8:00 am ET, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Parliament President Martin Schulz, Netherlands Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem and other officials are schedlued to speak at the 25th anniversary of Maastricht Treaty, in Maastricht, Netherlands.



At 10:15 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure is expected to participate in a panel discussion on 'Policy Responses: Restoring Public Trust in Economic Reforms' at a conference on 'Challenges to More Sustainable and Inclusive Growth in Europe', hosted by the Council of Europe Development Bank, in Paris.



