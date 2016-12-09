

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday despite Wall Street stocks hitting fresh record highs overnight on data showing U.S. labor market strength and the ECB's announcement of changes to the parameters of the asset purchase program. Investors looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting amid bets that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in a year.



Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures held steady in Asian deals after climbing more than 2 percent overnight as traders turned their attention to an upcoming weekend meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to discuss coordinating cuts in production.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 17.52 points or 0.54 percent to 3,232.88 after a government report showed consumer inflation in the country picked up for a third straight month in November on signs of improving demand.



Consumer prices rose an annual 2.3 percent, exceeding expectations for 2.2 percent and up from 2.1 percent in October. The producer price index surged 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace in more than five years.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 127 points or 0.56 percent at 22,734, dragged down by casino stocks.



Japanese shares hit their highest level in a year, as the yen weakened against the dollar and a survey showed large Japanese manufacturers turned more optimistic about economic conditions in the fourth quarter.



The Nikkei average climbed 230.90 points or 1.23 percent to 18,996.37, taking this week's gains to 3.1 percent. The broader Topix index closed 0.84 percent higher at 1,525.36 in heavy trading amid the settlement of December futures and options contracts.



Honda Motor rose over 1 percent after unveiling plans to build its third automobile production plant in China. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing rallied 3.6 percent while oil majors JX Holdings, Inpex and Japan Petroleum climbed 3-5 percent.



Marui Group advanced 2.3 percent on a Nikkei report that its rental income from retail operations is likely to jump 130 percent in fiscal 2016.



Australian shares extended gains for a fourth day after the ECB extended its so-called quantitative easing program by nine months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17 points or 0.31 percent to 5,560.60, a fresh three-month high, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.80 points or 0.30 percent higher at 5,615.80.



Higher oil prices pushed up energy stocks, with Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum rising 1.6 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose over 1 percent each.



Sirtex Medical shares plunged 37 percent after the cancer treatment company warned its earnings could fall due to weaker than expected sales growth. Casino operator Crown Resorts lost 5.3 percent on a report that China is imposing a 50 percent cut on UnionPay ATM withdrawal limits in Macau.



Seoul shares snapped a three-day winning streak as lawmakers prepared to vote on the possible impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, who has been engulfed in a massive corruption and influence-peddling scandal. The Kospi average slid 6.38 points or 0.31 percent to 2,024.69.



New Zealand's NZX-50 index dropped 22.71 points or 0.33 percent to 6,893.30 despite positive cues from offshore markets. While Metlifecare, Auckland International Airport and Spark New Zealand fell 2-3 percent, Orion Health Group shares soared 13.3 percent from a record low hit on Wednesday.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.3 percent even as data showed the country's industrial production growth quickened in October after easing in the previous month.



Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.1 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 0.3 percent while India's Sensex and the Taiwan Weighted were up around 0.2 percent each.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs as oil prices rebounded and the ECB extended its stimulus program in the face of political uncertainty at home and abroad. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.



