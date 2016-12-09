Alytus, Lithuania, 2016-12-09 09:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following resolutions were made during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 09 December 2016:



THE AGENDA QUESTION: The reduction of the authorised capital of AB "Snaige"



THE DECISION:



To reduce the authorized capital of AB "Snaige" for the purpose of eliminating the loss in balance of AB "Snaige". The authorized capital will be reduced by 3,169,791.60 euro. The authorized capital is reduced by reducing nominal value of existing shares by 0.08 euro per share. The nominal value of the share after reduction will be 0.30 euro per share. To approve changes of p. 4.1 and p. 5.1 of the articles of association, related to reduction of the authorized capital of AB "Snaige", as follows:



"4.1. The authorized capital of the Company is EUR 11,886,718.50 (eleven million eight hundred eighty six thousand seven hundred eighteen euro and 50 eurocents)." and "5.1. The authorized capital of the Company is divided into 39,622,395 (thirty nine million six hundred twenty two thousand three hundred ninety five) shares. The nominal value of one share is 0,30 euro (thirty eurocents)."



To approve the new redaction of the changed articles of association.



To authorize the General Manager of the Company Gediminas Ceika (with the right to reauthorize) to perform all necessary actions relating to implementation of approved decisions by the extraordinary shareholders meeting and to sign changed articles of association.



Attached:



Articles of association.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607751