The share buy-back programme runs from 30 November 2016 to 19 January 2017. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 5.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 30 November 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 2,400 125.75 301,800 announcement 02 December 2016 1,200 124.50 149,400 05 December 2016 1,200 123.83 148,600 06 December 2016 1,200 123.00 147,600 07 December 2016 1,200 123.85 148,620 08 December 2016 1,200 124.00 148,800 Accumulated under the 8,400 124.38 1,044,820 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 625,199 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607730