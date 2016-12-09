

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial and manufacturing output declined unexpectedly in October, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Friday.



Industrial production dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent.



This was the second consecutive decrease in production. However, the pace of decline was slower than September's 1.4 percent decline.



Similarly, manufacturing output slid 0.6 percent in contrast to the expected 0.7 percent increase. Production had decreased 1.4 percent in September.



The decline was largely caused by a 4.7 percent fall in machinery output and a 2.2 percent drop in transport equipment production.



On the other hand, construction output advanced 2.1 percent, reversing prior month's 1.7 percent decline.



In the third quarter, industrial and manufacturing output grew 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, the agency said.



