LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - December 09, 2016) - Cyberinc -- an Aurionpro Company, a global leader in enterprise security -- today announced that it has won the "One Identity Portfolio Practice Award." The winners were revealed at the inaugural EMEA Partner Forum held on 16 th Nov, 2016 in Windsor, UK.

This prestigious award recognises Cyberinc's commitment in establishing a strong portfolio of security solution offerings for One Identity, embracing Identity Governance, Access Management & Privileged Account Management, where Cyberinc's innovative practice approach and frameworks deployed ensure positive and faster business outcomes.

The Portfolio Practice Award reflects a common desire to delight clients in partnership and reflects the work that has been dedicated in evolving the One Identity business into a thriving practice. The award is focused on creating a platform to ensure continued success in the EMEA and global regions, by delivering innovative Identity and Access Management solutions that drive real business transformations.

Cyberinc, a Silicon Valley based global leader in Cyber Security, helps enterprises accelerate value realisation from their digital business by addressing two of the most significant threat vectors to an enterprise -- Information loss through Malware and Unauthorised Access.

Mike Nelsey, Managing Director, UK & Europe, Cyberinc, said, "We are delighted on receiving this prestigious recognition by One Identity. This is a testament of our commitment and innovation in the IAM modernisation space. With over 100 million identities secured and over 500 IAM projects, we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with One Identity towards securing digital enterprises."

Andrew Clarke, Strategic Business Alliances; Systems Integrator & Channel Partnerships, EMEA at One Identity, said, "Having started a relationship with One Identity in the past 2 years, Cyberinc (Aurionpro) initially applied their IAM experience towards the deployment of One Identity Manager; but very quickly expanded to embrace other key functionality across the One Identity portfolio; from Access Management to Privileged Account Management. In recognising the strength of the combined portfolio, they have embarked on an extensive training program for their existing team and now hired young graduates into their team providing mentoring as they step through the IAM journey to gain knowledge and experience to become effective and confident contributors. Cyberinc also expanded its operational footprint to position One Identity solutions for their customers and take them through the whole life-cycle of analysis; selection; procurement and deployment. Cyberinc has now established a strong foundation for future growth with One Identity."

About One Identity:

One Identity, a business operating under Quest Software, helps organizations solve their identity and access management (IAM) challenges by offering a comprehensive portfolio comprised of future-ready, business-centric, modular and integrated solutions that deliver superior identity governance, access management, privileged management and identity as a service. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit: www.oneidentity.com.

About Cyberinc:

Cyberinc -- an Aurionpro company offers secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. Our flagship product offering, the Isla' Malware Isolation platform helps deliver 100% web-freedom from malware based attacks, and our comprehensive IAM solutions have secured over 100 million identities for world's leading corporations in the last 20 years. Combining our "best in class" products and services we enable clients to effectively address their toughest cyber security challenges. For further details, visit: www.cyberinc.com

