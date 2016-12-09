Copenhagen, 2016-12-09 09:53 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of directors of GN Store Nord A/S has set the following dates for the release of the annual report, interim reports as well as the annual general meeting in 2017:



Annual Report 2016 February 9, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual general meeting March 14, 2017 at GN headquarters, Ballerup* -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q1 2017 May 4, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q2 2017 August 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q3 2017 November 2, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------



* Proposals to the agenda for the GN Store Nord Annual General Meeting must be submitted no later than six weeks before the meeting (i.e. January 30, 2017)



