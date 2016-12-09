Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

To: Company Announcements

Date: 9 December 2016

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that, following a dividend reinvestment on 2 December 2016, Mr Michael Balfour, a Director of the Company received 260 ordinary shares at 85.75p representing 0.000068% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr Balfour is currently the beneficial holder of a total of 24,260 ordinary shares representing 0.0064% of the Company's issued share capital.

