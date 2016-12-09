

9 December 2016



G4S PLC



APPOINTMENT OF A NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



G4S plc, the leading global, integrated security company, today announces the appointment of Ian Springett as a non-executive director of its board with effect from 1 January 2017. Upon appointment, Mr Springett will become chairman of the board's Audit Committee as well as a member of its Risk Committee.



Commenting on the new appointment, John Connolly, G4S chairman, said:



'I am delighted to welcome Ian Springett to our board. Ian has a range of experiences and expertise which will be very valuable to our board, including extensive periods working in a number of countries around the world, significant involvement in a contracting environment and the necessary finance and accounting background to enable him to lead our Audit Committee.'



Biography:



Ian Springett



Ian Springett is the chief financial officer and a director of Tullow Oil plc and has held that position since 2008. Ian is a chartered accountant, having qualified with Coopers & Lybrand in London. Prior to joining Tullow Oil, Ian worked at BP for 23 years where he gained extensive international experience and held a number of senior positions, including vice-president of BP Finance, CFO for the United States and he also served as a business unit leader in Alaska.



