Better winds than normal in November resulted in a power production of 73.2 GWh, compared to the month's budget of 61.7 GWh.

Of this 37.0 GWh refers to Own wind power production and 36.2 GWh to Co-owned wind power production, compared to the month's budget of 33.6 GWh and 28.1 GWh.

Due to the sale of Bohult Wind Farm to Allianz Global Investors, the production from this wind farm is not included in the numbers above.

9 December, 2016

About Arise

Arise is one of Sweden's leading wind power companies with the business concept to develop, build and manage onshore wind farms for its own account and on behalf of investors. The company is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

