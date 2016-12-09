Stockholm, December 9, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Edgeware AB (short name: EDGE), a small cap company within the technology sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Edgeware is the 83rd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Founded in 2004, Edgeware is a technology company specialized in developing products that enable high-quality TV and video streaming. The company's solutions are primarily sold to telecom and cable operators as well as broadcasters and content owners that want to make TV and video content available to their viewers. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and operates globally. For more information, please visit www.edgeware.tv.



"We are very happy to be listed today," said Joachim Roos, CEO and co-founder of Edgeware. "To us, this means that we can continue our growth path. I want to welcome all new shareholders, both institutions and retail investors. We are grateful for this great interest, and are excited about our journey going forward in this very vibrant streaming market."



"We welcome Edgeware to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq Stockholm is the home of many innovative technology companies, and Edgeware is a perfect example of that.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



