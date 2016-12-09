

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares struggled to find direction in early trade Friday, as investors digested the ECB's bond purchase changes and looked ahead to next week's Fed meeting for clues into the potential pace of rate hikes in 2017.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 11,177 in early deals after rallying as much as 1.8 percent in the previous session.



Bayer shares rose half a percent despite news that a former Bayer executive has sued the drug maker for sex discrimination.



Drug discovery solutions company Evotec rallied 3 percent after it announced a strategic alliance with biotechnology start-up Forge Therapeutics, Inc.



Lufthansa shares were marginally higher. According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines are seen posting a record net profit of $35.6 billion for 2016, slightly lower than its previous view.



In economic releases, German exports and imports recovered in October from September, figures from Destatis revealed.



Exports grew 0.5 percent from September, when shipments slid 1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 0.9 percent.



Likewise, imports advanced 1.3 percent, in contrast to September's 0.7 percent decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX