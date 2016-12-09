Current State of the Nanotechnology in Smart Textiles and Wearables Market with Product Developer Profiles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nanotechnology in Smart Textiles and Wearables" report to their offering.

The number and variety of smart textiles and wearable electronic devices has increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being. Wearable low-power silicon electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) fabricated on fabrics, textiles with integrated Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and electronic devices such as smart glasses, watches and lenses have been widely investigated and commercialized (e.g. Google glass, Apple Watch).



There is increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:



- Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics.

- Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands).

- Consumer electronics such as smart watches, smart glasses and headsets.

- Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots.

- Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport.

- Workplace safety and manufacturing.

The industry is now moving towards the development of electronic devices with flexible, thin, and large-area form factors. Electronic devices that are fabricated on flexible substrates for application in flexible displays, electronic paper, smart packages, skin-like sensors, wearable electronics, implantable medical implements etc. is a fast growing market. Their future development depends greatly on the exploitation of advanced materials.

Nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes (CNT), silver nanowires graphene and other 2D materials are viewed as key materials for the future development of wearable electronics for implementation in healthcare and fitness monitoring, electronic devices incorporated into clothing and smart skin' applications (printed graphene-based sensors integrated with other 2D materials for physiological monitoring).

Included in this report:

- Market drivers and trends for smart textlles and wearables

- How nanomaterials are applied in smart textiles and wearables

- In-depth analysis of current state of the art and products in smart textiles and wearables

- Product developer profiles

- Market revenues for smart textiles and wearables across all markets

- Nanotech opportunity and market revenues

- Market challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Research Methodology



3 Nanomaterials



4 Nanomaterials In Textiles



5 Wearable Sensors And Electronic Textiles



6 Medical And Healthcare Smart Textiles And Wearables



7 Smart Clothing And Apparel Including Sportswear



8 Wearable Energy Storage And Harvesting Devices



9 References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bffl5/nanotechnology_in

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





