IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2016 - Global Forecast to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.83% to Reach $20.99 Billion - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Service (De-Manufacturing and Recycling, Remarketing and Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Reverse Logistics), Asset Type, Organization Size, End-User, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The IT asset disposition market is expected to reach USD 20.09 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.83% during the forecast period

The performance and characteristics of IT asset disposition depend largely upon the services offered. The IT asset disposition market has penetrated several industries due to the large number of standard regulatory compliances as well as the increasing focus on environmental safety.

The IT asset disposition market, on the basis of service, has been segmented into de-manufacturing and recycling, remarketing and value recovery, data destruction/data sanitization, logistics management, and reverse logistics among others. Among these segments, the market for other services includes on-site equipment audit solution and online clients' portal. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of revolutionary software-driven approaches which eliminate unnecessary costs and other disadvantages of traditional ITAD process, while delivering superior financial returns, data security, and IT sustainability.

The market for mobile devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the current scenario, IT departments are still more dependent and supporting PCs and laptops for most of their employees. Smartphones and tablets are witnessing rapid growth as an increasing number of workers are using mobile devices for work because of the growing mobility and BYOD needs.

The IT asset disposition market, on the basis of end users, has been segmented into banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; educational institutions; healthcare; aerospace and defense; public sector and government offices; manufacturing; media and entertainment; and others. The market for the media and entertainment industry is expected to grow at a high rate, followed by the educational institutions.

The lack of awareness and high service costs are among the major restraints for the ITAD market growth. IT assets require appropriate procedures and processes for their disposal after the completion of their lifecycle. For the proper disposal of IT assets, awareness of the regulations and environmental concerns for using ITAD services are essential. Many organizations do not assign any special budget for asset disposition due to limited funds. As a result, the asset may get disposed in an improper way, thus affecting the environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 It Asset Disposition Market, By Service



8 It Asset Disposition Market, By Asset Type



9 It Asset Disposition Market, By Organization Size



10 It Asset Disposition Market, By End User



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



