North America Van Body Manufacturing for Commercial Applications Analysis & Outlook 2016-2020 with Analysis of 50+ Manufacturers - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Van Body Manufacturing for Commercial Applications in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels & Trends Underlying the Manufacture of Van Bodies. 2016 - 2020 Analysis & Outlook" report to their offering.

This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of North American manufacturers and markets for commercial van bodies mounted on cutaway chassis, strip chassis and medium/heavy truck cab chassis.

50+ manufacturers have been analyzed and aggregated into an analytical framework to define the business of van body fabrication.

Van body types covered include parcel delivery vans (PDVs), dry freight (box) vans, refrigerated/insulated vans, walk-in vans (stepvans), walk-in "style" vans, and curtainside vans.

Van body fabricators are on the cusp of the consumer-led growth in residential deliveries. This single factor is changing a once-staid business of undifferentiated box-like products into an industry that requires a solutions approach and innovative thinking on design and functionality. New demands such as last-mile delivery of fresh and frozen foods, multi-compartment fridge/freezer and dry goods combinations, are impact factors that are changing the landscape for the manufacturers of van bodies in North America.

Near-term, ready-made cargo vans such as Sprinter are providing vigorous competition at lower load ranges. Further into the future, developments in drones touted by Amazon and traditional delivery services such as UPS may loom, but competitive impact is a sheer speculation at this point. Accordingly, vehicle-based deliveries, whether truck vans or ready vans, will see significant growth with the unrelenting underlying trend to residentialdeliveries.

These and other key aspects of the business of van/body fabrication for truck chassis are the subject of this leading report compiled, through numerous industry interviews and deep mining of internet secondarysources.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope



B. Summary



C. Market Size Estimates In Units & Dollars 2015



D. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis In Units & Dollars 2015



E. Market Analysis



F. Production By Region



G. Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



H. Outlook & Forecasts



I. Key Manufacturer Data On Total Sales, % Van Bodies, Employment & Plant Size



J. Manufacturer Profiles



Alfred Industries

Algoods Truck Bodies Inc.

A.M. Haire Mfg. & Service Corp.

American Cargo Llc/Midway Specialty Vehicles

American Truck Bodies & Repair Inc.

Bay Bridge Mfg. Inc.

Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment

Delta-Waseca, Inc.

Drake Equipment

Drake Truck Bodies

Durabody Industries Ltd.

Dynamic Truck Bodies

Hewitt-Lucas Body Co. Inc.

Hi-V-Co.

Innovative Vehicle Solutions

Intercontinental Truck Body ( Canada )

) J&B Truck Body, Inc./Action Fabrication And Truck Equipment

Johnson Truck Bodies

Kentucky Trailer

Kidron Inc./Vt Hackney

Morgan Corp.

Morgan Olson

Multivans Inc.

Neustar Mfg.

New Centennial, Inc.

Ohnsorg Truck Bodies, Inc.

Pk Welding & Fabricators Inc./Pk Vans

Quality Truck Bodies & Repair, Inc.

Tk Truck Body

Truck Equipment & Service Co. Ltd.

Unicell Body Co.

Us Truck Body

Utilimaster Corp.

Wabash National Corp.

Wiltsie Truck Bodies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2lfn3/van_body

