INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 08-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.97p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.79m

Borrowing Level: 19%

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 08-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.03p