sprite-preloader
Freitag, 09.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.12.2016 | 13:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 9

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 08-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.97p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP24.79m
Borrowing Level: 19%
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 08-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.73p
INCLUDING current year revenue187.03p
---

© 2016 PR Newswire