

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production increased at the fastest pace in four months in October, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 6.8 percent year-over-year in October, much faster than the 0.1 percent slight rise in September.



The latest rate of increase was the best since June, when production had grown 7.9 percent. The measure has been rising since April.



Manufacturing production expanded 7.2 percent annually in October and electricity output climbed by 8.9 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 3.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 1.7 percent from September, when it increased by 5.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX