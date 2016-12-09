

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Air Canada plans to add three U.S. routes next year, to cities San Antonio, Memphis and Savannah, the airline announced. Including these, the company will launch six new non-stop U.S. services beginning Spring 2017.



Apart from the services from Toronto hub to these three new destinations, the carrier will add Montreal to Dallas-Fort Worth, and Vancouver to Denver. The sixth route, Vancouver-Phoenix, will be converted into year-round service from seasonal service. These additional services are expected to deepen Air Canada's transborder schedule.



The non-stop services will be operated by Air Canada Express starting in May 2017. They will continue year-round, except for Toronto-Savannah, which will operate on a summer seasonal basis.



The company said all routes will be operated with regional jet aircraft with flights timed to conveniently connect with Air Canada's domestic and international schedule. The flights will provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, certain benefits for eligible customers.



Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at Air Canada, said, 'These new routes will further solidify Air Canada's position as the leader in the Canada-U.S. transborder market and as the foreign carrier flying the most to the U.S. Apart from linking Canada's largest cities with popular U.S. destinations, these new and expanded services will also serve to channel traffic to and from our domestic and international networks through our major airport hubs, contributing to the success of our ongoing global expansion.'



Toronto-San Antonio, Texas, Toronto-Memphis, Tennessee and Vancouver-Phoenix, Arizona will start on May 1 with daily one service, while Toronto-Savannah, Georgia, a seasonal service, will have services six times weekly, starting May 1 until October 15.



Vancouver-Phoenix's year-round service will replace a seasonal winter schedule Air Canada had been offering on its leisure-oriented Rouge unit.



Dallas/Fort Worth-Montreal service will begin on May 26 with one daily round-trip flight, while Denver-Vancouver will start from May 18 with two daily round-trip flights.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX