

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced its board has approved restructuring actions to reduce global cost structure. The company will record a pretax restructuring charge of $190 million to $200 million, or 53-58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter 2016, of which approximately $140 million represents cash costs and $50 million to $60 million is related to the write-down of certain assets and other non-cash costs. Approximately $15 million of incremental restructuring-related cash costs are expected during 2017.



'Because of continued slow overall growth in global demand, we are taking decisive action to adjust our cost structure,' said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO.



PPG expects the restructuring actions to generate $120 million to $130 million in annual savings, with $40 million to $50 million of savings projected to be realized in 2017 and the remainder of the expected annual savings to be substantially realized by year-end 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX