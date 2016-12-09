

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as oil prices rose ahead of a summit between OPEC and non-OPEC countries taking place in Vienna this weakened, in order to finalize output cuts agreed last month.



Crude for January delivery rose $0.31 to $51.15 per barrel.



The Saturday meeting will see more discussion on coordinating cuts to production among the members outside the OPEC to halt a supply glut and restore balance in the market.



The cartel last week committed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day from January, adding to another 600,000 million barrels a day in reduction proposed by its non-members.



The European markets are higher, after the European Central Bank extended its massive bond-buying program, but at a slower pace of EUR 60 billion a month.



Investors look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting amid expectations the U.S. central bank will raise rates by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent.



The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the loonie held steady against the euro and the greenback, it declined against the aussie. Against the yen, the loonie rose.



The loonie advanced to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.3166 against the greenback, compared to Thursday's closing value of 1.3190. The loonie is likely to find resistance around the 1.30 mark.



The loonie strengthened to 1.3947 against the euro, its highest since July 2015. The next possible resistance for the loonie may be found around the 1.36 area.



Figures from Destatis showed that German exports and imports recovered in October from September.



Exports grew 0.5 percent in October from September, when shipments slid 1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 0.9 percent.



The loonie firmed to a 7-1/2-month high of 87.10 against the yen, up from a low of 86.37 hit at 5:15 pm ET. Further uptrend may see the loonie challenging resistance near the 88.5 level.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan M2 money stock rose 4.0 percent on year in November, coming in at 951.8 trillion yen.



That exceeded forecasts for 3.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



On the flip side, the loonie edged down to 0.9868 against the aussie, compared to Thursday's closing value of 0.9843. If the loonie extends decline, 1.01 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's total number of home loans fell a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month, coming in at 53,769.



That topped forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 1.6 percent increase in September.



Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale inventories data for October, U.S. University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for December and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are set to be published in the New York session.



At 8:00 am ET, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Parliament President Martin Schulz, Netherlands Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem and other officials are schedlued to speak at the 25th anniversary of Maastricht Treaty, in Maastricht, Netherlands.



At 10:15 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure is expected to participate in a panel discussion on 'Policy Responses: Restoring Public Trust in Economic Reforms' at a conference on 'Challenges to More Sustainable and Inclusive Growth in Europe', hosted by the Council of Europe Development Bank, in Paris.



