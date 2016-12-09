

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and AstraZeneca announced a worldwide agreement to co-develop MEDI1814, an antibody selective for amyloid-beta 42 (A?42), which is currently in Phase 1 trials as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD). This agreement builds on the existing collaboration related to AZD3293, a BACE inhibitor in two pivotal Phase 3 trials.



The build-up of plaques in the brain containing the peptide amyloid-beta (A?) is one of the characteristics of AD. MEDI1814 binds selectively to A?42, a form of A? which is particularly associated with the disease. Binding dose-dependently reduces levels of this peptide, potentially slowing the progression of AD.



As per the terms of the new agreement, Lilly will make a $30 million upfront payment to AstraZeneca. Lilly will recognize the upfront of $30 million (pretax), or approximately $0.02 per share (after-tax), as a charge to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016.



