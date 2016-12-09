SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- California continues to be golden for the Food & Beverage Industry. Despite a high tax rate, which has caused some companies to flee the state for better incentives and cheaper labor, California still prevails, showcasing 175 active projects with a cumulative value of $2.3 billion. These projects vary in size, industry sector and timing, with capital investments that range from $500,000 to $400 million in various stages of construction.

