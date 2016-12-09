Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Forecast to 2025 - Rapid Expansion of Family Planning Programs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type, Hormone, Method - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the rapid expansion of family planning programs and increasing number of women in developing countries with unmet needs for modern contraceptives.



Based on Product Type the market is categorized into Injection, Implantation, Intrauterine Device (IUD), Oral Pill and Skin Patch. Depending on the Method the market is segmented by Vaginal Ring, Trasdermal Patch, Implanted Contraceptives, Combined Oral Contraceptives, Injected Contraceptives, Intrauterine and Oral Contraceptives.



Based on End User the market is categorized into Homecare, Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) and Gynecology Centers. Depending on the Hormone the market is segmented by Progestogens, Antiandrogens, Androgens, Estrogens, Gonadotropins and Other Hormones.



Companies Mentioned:



Afaxys, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics Inc

Amgen

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Healthcare Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

