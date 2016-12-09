

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Presidential Election was the most talked about global topic on Facebook this year.



Facebook on Thursday published a list highlighting the most talked about global topics in the social network's 2016 Year in Review.



Brazilian Politics, Pokemon Go, Black Lives Matter, Rodrigo Duterte & Philippine Presidential Election, Olympics, Brexit, Super Bowl, David Bowie and Muhammad Ali were the other 'most talked about global topics' ranked in the list.



For the first time, Facebook also shared a list of the top ten global Live videos. Top on the list is 'Chewbacca Mom,' the Texas woman who donned a mask of the Star Wars character and laughed hysterically as she drove.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX