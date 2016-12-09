

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The picture of Viola Desmond, an icon of the human rights and freedoms movement in Canada, will feature on the country's new $10 bank note.



This will mark the first time that a portrait of a Canadian woman will be featured on a regularly circulating Bank of Canada note.



Bank of Canada Governor Stephen S. Poloz, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of Status of Women Patty Hajdu Thursday announced that Desmond was selected from a short list of five iconic Canadian women. The new currency note featuring Desmond is expected to be issued in late 2018.



A successful Nova Scotia businesswoman, Desmond is known for defiantly refusing to leave a whites-only area of a movie theater in 1946. She was subsequently jailed, convicted and fined. Her court case was the first known legal challenge against racial segregation brought forth by a Black woman in Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX