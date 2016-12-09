NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, announced that that the payment of the order as stated on December 1, 2016 has been received and the product is scheduled for shipment on next week.

Southern Home Medical Inc. is announcing that the letter of credit has been issued from TB Group for the above-mentioned order and SHOM's Taiwan subsidiary has scheduled the product shipment on next week.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "The Taiwan subsidiary will continue working with TB Group in securing letters of credit for orders and delivering product for other larger Japanese companies."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Southern Home Medical, CES Technology Ltd., and KC Global Inc., and the potential benefits of the acquisition, including statements regarding timing of closing and results of the proposed transaction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: Southern Home Medical's ability to successfully integrate CES Technology Ltd.; execution of plans and strategies; the inability to successfully complete the transaction, and other important factors that could cause results of the acquisition and related transactions to differ materially from the forward-looking statements detailed in Southern Home Medical's public filings with OTC Markets and the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report. Southern Home Medical disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to Southern Home Medical operations, results of operations and other matters that are based on SHOM's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "project," "should," and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

