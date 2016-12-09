Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Worth 45.58 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE,India, December 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Nutraceutical Ingredients Marketby Type (Pre & Probiotic, Protein, Mineral, Vitamin, Carotenoid, Fiber, and Phytochemical), Application (Food, Dietary Supplement, and Animal Nutrition), Form, Health Benefit, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 45.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through173 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Nutraceutical Ingredients Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nutraceutical-ingredient-market-1319.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in cases of chronic diseases around the globe, demand for longer life span, and wide applications of nutraceutical ingredients such as functional food & beverage, animal nutrition, and personal care products.

The fibers & specialty carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015

The fibers & specialty carbohydrate segment dominated the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market among other ingredients. The market for fibers & specialty carbohydrates is driven by the rise in concerns over obesity and gastrointestinal disorders and increase in consumption of food & beverage products with high level of nutritional benefits and fibers such as breakfast cereals, fortified juices, and bread.

The dietary supplements segment dominated the nutraceutical ingredients application segment market, 2015

The dietary supplements segment is estimated to be the largest market for nutraceutical ingredients. Rise in demand for sports and nutritional products and increase in protein intake by athletes and fitness enthusiasts have a positive impact on this market.

Nutraceutical ingredients in dry form accounted for the largest market share in 2015

Nutraceutical ingredients in dry form accounted for the largest share in the form segment in 2015. The process of formulating dry ingredients is comparatively easier, especially in high volume manufacturing, owing to the growth of this market. Moreover, dry form preserves the flavor and color of the food & beverage products and also provides benefits in terms of easy handling and storage, which is difficult with liquid ingredients.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market in 2015

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for nutraceutical ingredients in 2015. Countries such as China and India are prominent users of nutraceutical ingredients for the manufacture of various functional food & beverage and pharmaceutical products. With busy lifestyles and increase in disposable incomes, the demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products is growing in the region. The market here is driven by the increase in consumer awareness and growing incidences of chronic diseases such as gut diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets. Japan is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region, due to its rapidly aging population.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1319

The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Arla Foods (Denmark), and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K).

Browse related reports:

Prebiotic Ingredients Market by Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, and Polydextrose), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), Source (Roots, Grains, and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/prebiotics-ingredients-market-219677001.html

Organic Soy Protein Market by Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), Application (Functional Foods, Infant Formula, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, and Dairy Alternatives), Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/organic-soy-protein-market-198907595.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Subscribe Reports from Food and Beverage Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets