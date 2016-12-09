Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, has received requisite approval from United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to sell C21 Data Services Ltd (C21), a legacy Recall asset, to Oasis Group. The total consideration was immaterial and in line with original expectations. The transaction closed on December 9, 2016. Oasis Group is a records and information management provider with services in the Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Great Britain, and Belgium.

As disclosed on June 16, 2016, the CMA completed its Phase 2 Review of Iron Mountain's acquisition of Recall Holdings Limited and cleared the acquisition of all of Recall's facilities and operations in the UK except for C21, which operates in Aberdeen and Dundee areas of Scotland and must be divested.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 220,000 organizations around the world, Iron Mountain boasts a real estate network of more than 80 million square feet across more than 1,350 facilities in 45 countries dedicated to protecting and preserving what matters most for its customers. Iron Mountain's solutions portfolio includes records management, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding help organizations to lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information. Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of information assets, including critical business documents, electronic information, medical data and cultural and historical artifacts. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws and be subject to the safe-harbor created by such Act. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing of the sale of the United Kingdom assets referenced herein. These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. When Iron Mountain uses words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements except as statements of Iron Mountain's present intentions and of Iron Mountain's present expectations, which may or may not occur. Although Iron Mountain believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Iron Mountain's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from its expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from Iron Mountain's expectations include, among others: Iron Mountain's ability to close the proposed sale in accordance with its terms. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Iron Mountain's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Mountain's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Iron Mountain's periodic reports,. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Iron Mountain believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof and Iron Mountain undertakes no obligation, except as required by law, to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161209005606/en/

Contacts:

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Investor Relations Contacts:

Melissa Marsden, 617-535-8595

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com

or

Faten Freiha, 617-535-8404

Director, Investor Relations

faten.freiha@ironmountain.com