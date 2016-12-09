Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Technologies and Markets will Grow from $2.4 Billion in 2016 to $4.3 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) technologies will grow from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $4.3 billion by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% for the period of 2016-2021.



This report provides a detailed review of the global market for building-integrated photovoltaic technologies. To help the audience fully understand the market opportunity for these technologies, the report is first geographically-segmented into the following regions, with multiple countries individually analyzed.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Examination of the impacts of a concentration of PV production capacity in China and the emergence of c-Si and poly-Si technologies as significant components of the BIPV industry along with a-Si, CIGS, and eventually DSSC and OPV materials. Quantification of existing and near-future markets for BIPV capacity by PV technologies, annual capacity additions, application sector, and revenue to manufacturers.

Profiles of emergent BIPV market sectors that are exhibiting signs of exponential growth, with minimal market potentials of billions of dollars.



The remainder of the study utilizes all gathered data to quantify the market for BIPV technologies by geographical region and market segment for the following BIPV application segments:



- Roofing shingles.

- Roofing tiles.

- Standing seam metal roofing (e.g., thin-film PV seam metal glue-down).

- Single-ply membrane roofing (e.g., thin-film PV TPO glue-down).

- Facades (also known as building cladding [i.e., the weather skin], this study includes green parking structures).

- Glazing (e.g., windows and curtain walls).

- Skylights.

- Architectural shading (e.g., sunshading, louvers, fabrics, etc.).



The coverage extends to c-Si, mc-Si, a-Si, CdTe, DSSC and OPV products.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Overview



4: Technologies And Advanced Materials And Devices For BIPV



5: Patent Analysis



6: Government Policies And Support



7: Global Market For BIPV Technologies



8: BIPV-Related Companies



