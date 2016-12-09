Global Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays, and Nanotubes Markets Report 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanocomposite market, in value terms, should reach $5.3 billion by 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%, from 2016 to 2021.

The report addresses the global market for nanocomposites. Nanocomposites are a class of composites that have at least one component with nanoscale dimensions or structural features. This study, however, excludes certain materials (e.g., rubber, to which carbon black nanoparticles have been added) that technically fit the definition of nanocomposites but have been in commercial use for decades.

- An overview of the global market for nanocomposites, nanoparticles, nanoclays, and nanotubes.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Details on nanocomposites that are in commercial use or under development, associated technologies, and relevant applications.

- Information on the industry's structure as well as about factors that will influence the long-term development of these markets.

- Breakdowns of the market by share.

- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Nanocomposites Overview



4: Patent Analysis



5: Global Market For Nanocomposites, 2015-2021



6: U.S. Market For Nanocomposites, 2015-2021



7: European Markets For Nanocomposites, 2015-2021



8: Asia-Pacific Markets For Nanocomposites, 2015-2021



9: Other Markets For Nanocomposites, 2015-2021



10: The Nanocomposites Industry



11: Company Profiles



