Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs - Research and Markets

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mesenchymal Stem Cells in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as



Cell Applications, Inc. (US)

Celprogen, Inc. (US)

Cyagen Biosciences, Inc. (US)

MilliporeSigma (US)

Genlantis, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (US)

Lonza Group ( Switzerland )

) Mesoblast Limited ( Australia )

) Neuromics (US)

Orthofix International N.V. ( Curacao )

) PromoCell GmbH ( Germany )

) R&D Systems, Inc. (US)

ScienCell Research Laboratories (US)

Stemcell Technologies Inc ( Canada )

) Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Trevigen, Inc. (US)

Vericel Corporation (US)

Vitro Biopharma (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path

Current and Future Analysis

The Present and Future of MSC Therapies

Select MSC-based Therapeutics

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research

Top 10 Countries Conducting Mesenchymal Stem Cells-based ( MSCs) Clinical Trials 2015

MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities

Widespread Commercialization of 'Off-the-Shelf' MSCs to Become a Reality

Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Key Disease Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the MSC Market

Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research

Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells

A Comparison

MSCs versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

MSC Therapies

Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to Embryonic Stem Cells

MSCs

A Potential Vehicle for 'Targeted Drug Delivery'

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain Therapeutic Advancements

Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market

Allogeneic MSCs

Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and Tissue Repair Therapy

Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs

3. REVIEW OF SELECT MAJOR STEM CELL VARIANTS



Adult Stem Cells

A Low Risk Investment

Adult Stem Cells Garner More Investments for Research

Low Versatility

A Major Limiting Factor for Adult Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Enjoying Enduring Success

Restraining Factors

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

An Alternative to ESCs

A Peek into the Discovery of iPS

Drug Development

A Major Application for iPS

Use of iPS for Regenerative Medicine

Establishing iPS Cell Banks

Intractable and Congenital Disease Treatments

Embryonic Stem Cells to Transfigure Medicine

Ethical Issues and Technical Hurdles Bog Down hESC Research

Lack of Safety and Efficacy Data

A Key Concern

4. MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL RESEARCH BY APPLICATION



Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Orthopedics

MSC based Models for Orthopedic Repair

Delivery of MSCs to Regions Requiring Therapy

MSCs in the Treatment of Osteoarthritis

MSCs in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

MSCs in Cancer Treatment

MSCs in Hepatology

MSCs in Neurology

MSCs in Cardiology

MSCs in Radiotherapy

MSCs in the Treatment of Diabetes

MSCs in the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

MSCs in Treatment of Premature Ovarian Failure

MSCs for Gene Therapy

MSC Therapy in the Treatment of Lung Diseases

MSCs for Treating Liver Disease

MSCs for Treating Multiple Sclerosis-Phase II Clinical Trial Completed in the US (2016)

MSCs in Colon Repair

MSCs in Kidney Repair

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

History

What Are Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells?

Some Major Sources of Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Bone Marrow

Wharton's Jelly and Umbilical Cord Blood

Adipose Tissue

Trophoblastic Tissues

Amniotic Fluid

Developing Tooth Bud of Mandibular Third Molar

Mechanism of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy

Important Features of Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Morphology

Identification/Detection

Differentiation Capacity

Immuno-modulatory Effects

Culturing

Clinical Use

Production of Clinical-Grade MSCs

Drawbacks of MSCs

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



JCR Pharmaceuticals Develops TEMCELL HS

Stemedica Receives FDA Approval for Phase Iia Clinical Study for Traumatic Brain Injury

PuRec Announces Plans to Produce MSCs/RECs

Stemedica Enrolls into Phase I/IIa Clinical Study for Ischemic Stroke

JCR Pharmaceuticals Receives Pricing Notification

JCR Pharmaceuticals Awaits Approval for JR-031

Stemedica Receives FDA's Approval for Phase Iia Clinical Study

Mesoblast Announces Plans to Introduce Stem Cell Therapy Product

Stemedica Receives Patent

Stem Cell and Cancer Institute Receives IND approval

Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Life Technologies

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 47



The United States (25)

(25) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (6)

(6) - Germany (2)

(2) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Latin America (1)

(1) Middle East (3)

