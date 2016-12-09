Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mesenchymal Stem Cells in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Cell Applications, Inc. (US)
- Celprogen, Inc. (US)
- Cyagen Biosciences, Inc. (US)
- MilliporeSigma (US)
- Genlantis, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Lonza Group (Switzerland)
- Mesoblast Limited (Australia)
- Neuromics (US)
- Orthofix International N.V. (Curacao)
- PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
- R&D Systems, Inc. (US)
- ScienCell Research Laboratories (US)
- Stemcell Technologies Inc (Canada)
- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Trevigen, Inc. (US)
- Vericel Corporation (US)
- Vitro Biopharma (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path
- Current and Future Analysis
- The Present and Future of MSC Therapies
- Select MSC-based Therapeutics
- Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research
- Top 10 Countries Conducting Mesenchymal Stem Cells-based ( MSCs) Clinical Trials 2015
- MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities
- Widespread Commercialization of 'Off-the-Shelf' MSCs to Become a Reality
- Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
- Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies
- Global Aging Population Statistics
- Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- Key Disease Statistics
- Opportunity Indicators
- Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the MSC Market
- Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research
- Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells
- A Comparison
- MSCs versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- MSC Therapies
- Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to Embryonic Stem Cells
- MSCs
- A Potential Vehicle for 'Targeted Drug Delivery'
- Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead
- Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain Therapeutic Advancements
- Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market
- Allogeneic MSCs
- Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and Tissue Repair Therapy
- Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs
3. REVIEW OF SELECT MAJOR STEM CELL VARIANTS
- Adult Stem Cells
- A Low Risk Investment
- Adult Stem Cells Garner More Investments for Research
- Low Versatility
- A Major Limiting Factor for Adult Stem Cells
- Hematopoietic Stem Cells
- Enjoying Enduring Success
- Restraining Factors
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- An Alternative to ESCs
- A Peek into the Discovery of iPS
- Drug Development
- A Major Application for iPS
- Use of iPS for Regenerative Medicine
- Establishing iPS Cell Banks
- Intractable and Congenital Disease Treatments
- Embryonic Stem Cells to Transfigure Medicine
- Ethical Issues and Technical Hurdles Bog Down hESC Research
- Lack of Safety and Efficacy Data
- A Key Concern
4. MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL RESEARCH BY APPLICATION
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Orthopedics
- MSC based Models for Orthopedic Repair
- Delivery of MSCs to Regions Requiring Therapy
- MSCs in the Treatment of Osteoarthritis
- MSCs in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
- MSCs in Cancer Treatment
- MSCs in Hepatology
- MSCs in Neurology
- MSCs in Cardiology
- MSCs in Radiotherapy
- MSCs in the Treatment of Diabetes
- MSCs in the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
- MSCs in Treatment of Premature Ovarian Failure
- MSCs for Gene Therapy
- MSC Therapy in the Treatment of Lung Diseases
- MSCs for Treating Liver Disease
- MSCs for Treating Multiple Sclerosis-Phase II Clinical Trial Completed in the US (2016)
- MSCs in Colon Repair
- MSCs in Kidney Repair
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)
- History
- What Are Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells?
- Some Major Sources of Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- Bone Marrow
- Wharton's Jelly and Umbilical Cord Blood
- Adipose Tissue
- Trophoblastic Tissues
- Amniotic Fluid
- Developing Tooth Bud of Mandibular Third Molar
- Mechanism of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy
- Important Features of Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- Morphology
- Identification/Detection
- Differentiation Capacity
- Immuno-modulatory Effects
- Culturing
- Clinical Use
- Production of Clinical-Grade MSCs
- Drawbacks of MSCs
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Develops TEMCELL HS
- Stemedica Receives FDA Approval for Phase Iia Clinical Study for Traumatic Brain Injury
- PuRec Announces Plans to Produce MSCs/RECs
- Stemedica Enrolls into Phase I/IIa Clinical Study for Ischemic Stroke
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Receives Pricing Notification
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Awaits Approval for JR-031
- Stemedica Receives FDA's Approval for Phase Iia Clinical Study
- Mesoblast Announces Plans to Introduce Stem Cell Therapy Product
- Stemedica Receives Patent
- Stem Cell and Cancer Institute Receives IND approval
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Life Technologies
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
