Global High Throughput Screening (Label-Free Technology, Cell-Based Assay, and Others) Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "High Throughput Screening (HTS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report also analyses the market by the following Technology Types: Label-Free Technology, Cell-Based Assay, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Throughput Screening (HTS) in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Consumables/Reagents, Instruments, and Software and Services.

The report profiles 104 companies including many key and niche players such as

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Aurora Biomed, Inc. ( Canada )

) Axxam SpA ( Italy )

) BD Biosciences (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Molecular Devices Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

BioTek Instruments Inc. (US)

BMG LABTECH GmbH ( Germany )

) Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US)

Corning Inc. (US)

DiscoveRx Corporation (US)

Evotec AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) ForteBio (US)

Genedata AG ( Switzerland )

) IntelliCyt® Corporation (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (US)

Tecan Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers

3. Product Overview

4. Drug Discovery - An Overview

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)

The United States (64)

(64) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (34)

(34) - France (4)

(4) - Germany (7)

(7) - The United Kingdom (10)

(10) - Italy (1)

(1) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdmbtn/high_throughput

