NelsonHall, the leading global BPS and ITS analyst firm, is delighted to welcome Pete Tiliakos, who joins as Principal Research Analyst within our global HR Outsourcing research team. Pete will have shared responsibility for HRO research, focusing on Cloud-based HR Services, HR Technology, and Payroll Outsourcing.

Pete's appointment is the latest in a series of key additions to the global NelsonHall team, which is continuing to grow in response to market demand for our unique brand of rigorous and insightful sourcing research and advice. Pete is a highly experienced HR practitioner, with over 20 years' experience in HR transformation through outsourcing, offshoring, and shared services. Pete has advised a wide range of complex, global organizations, from small/mid-sized companies to Fortune 100 corporations across many industry verticals. He has extensive experience in global payroll and HR process delivery, and has a passion for process improvement, customer service, and compliance.

Pete's past experience includes consulting for Deloitte's human capital practice, and payroll management for several major business segments of The Walt Disney Company, where he contributed to the early development of payroll operations at the Disney Worldwide Shared Service Center in Florida.

Pete holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration HR Management from Colorado Technical University, and an MBA from Norwich University, and is trained in Lean Six Sigma. He will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

John Willmott, NelsonHall's CEO, said "Pete is a great addition to our expanding HRO analyst team, and will help us continue to deliver the very best insight to our clients across all the key areas of HRO. Pete's first assignment will be a major global project on Cloud-Based HR Services, looking at latest trends and success factors, and the impact of latest digital technologies on HR service delivery."

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research.

NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161209005625/en/

Contacts:

NelsonHall

Paul Connolly

Phone: +44 (0)7768 803315

paul.connolly@nelson-hall.com