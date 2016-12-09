Technavio's latest market study report on the global disposable undergarment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global disposable underwear market is expected to post a steady CAGR of about 6% during the market forecast period. Disposable underwear is used to absorb moisture, provide comfort, and neutralize odors produced by urine in patients suffering from incontinence. Proliferation of strategic initiatives to change the social mindset is a key driver for this market.

Online penetration of disposable undergarments is greatly enhancing the sales. It also provides customers the option of choosing from a broader range, after factoring in reviews, features, and price point. Emerging countries like China, India and Brazil have witnessed extraordinary online shopping rates, augmenting the revenue generated from developed countries like the US and the UK.

The top four emerging trends driving the global disposable undergarment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing visibility of disposable undergarments in mainstream market

Emergence of 3D printing in disposable undergarment market

Rapid growth of e-commerce

Migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC

Growing visibility of disposable undergarments in mainstream market

"Disposable undergarments such as bras and panties have become a trend in mainstream discussions. This coupled with awareness initiatives, has resulted in people becoming less embarrassed to discuss urinary leakage issues in public. There is a paradigm shift in the consumer expectations and acceptance of these products," says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch.

The acceptance of disposable undergarments has led to vendors retailing their products openly, which has greatly helped the market. These products have their own dedicated shelf space in supermarkets, pharmacies, and supercenters. E-commerce websites are showcasing a broader range of products for all age groups from 18 to 65 years. These two factors combined will aid the growth of the disposable undergarment market in the forecast period.

Emergence of 3D printing in disposable undergarment market

3D printingis a quickly growing industry expected to showcase a CAGR of over 45% by 2020. It finds applications in a wide variety of markets, including the disposable undergarment market. The advent of this technology has made way for personalized products which have greatly influenced the consumers. 3D printing not only saves costs but also results in production of completed products with no wastage. In addition, since 3D printed undergarments are customized to individual users, there are high satisfaction rates which will ensure loyalty of customers. Tamicare, one of the important vendors in this market space has 3D printers that are worth USD 3 million. They can produce more than 10 million disposable and biodegradable panties annually.

Rapid growth of e-commerce

E-commerce is a platform where customers can browse and purchase products offered from a wide range of vendors through online portals. In addition to offering customers a better shopping experience, it also allows manufacturers to improve brand visibility and retention. This vastly popular platform is enabling the acquisition of new potential customer bases for products like disposable bras, briefs, panties, and spa wear. The market is witnessing the emergence of many new products that cater to the unique personal requirements of customers.

"The advent of internet penetration has reduced the time involved in physical buying and selling of products and services. The success of online retail can be attributed to factors such as the availability of broad range of products, quick delivery services and highly competitive prices. In terms of growth of different retail channels through which disposable undergarment are offered, online retailing will be the fastest channel of distribution during the forecast period as it offers a higher reach and better visibility," says Amber, summing up the role of e-commerce in the disposable undergarment market.

Migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC

In recent years, many manufacturers have shifted or are in the process of shifting their manufacturing and sales network to developing countries in APAC. There are two main reasons for this shift the availability of a large customer base and the economic availability raw material, labor, and logistics. The vendors based in developing countries like China and India have successfully cut down operational costs, resulting in higher profit margins. More manufacturers are expected to shift to APAC in the market forecast period, helping in overall market growth.

