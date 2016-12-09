

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting concerns about foreign intervention in last month's elections, President Barack Obama has ordered an investigation into hacking-relating activity by the Russians.



Obama's Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Lisa Monaco told reporters of the review at a breakfast arranged by the Christian Science Monitor on Friday.



'The president has directed the intelligence community to conduct a full review of what happened during the 2016 election process,' Monaco said. 'It is to capture lessons learned from that and to report to a range of stakeholders.'



She added, 'We maybe crossed into a new threshold and it is incumbent upon us to take stock of that, to review, to conduct some after-action, to understand what this means, what has happened and to impart those lessons learned.'



The review comes as U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russia of hacking Democratic officials and political committees ahead of the election.



Monaco said the findings will not necessarily made public amid concerns doing so could impede the intelligence community's ability to identify malicious actors in the future.



