Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Market of Automotive Service Centers in Russia" report to their offering.

This report focuses exclusively on the market of passenger car service centers. Market assessment was carried out in two lines. The first one is the classification of market participants and their proportion in the regions, such as official dealers, independent service centers and specialized stations, which provide limited set of automotive service (e.g., carwash, tire service, electronic control system diagnostics, etc.)

At the same time private mechanics were grouped into a separate category, as it is quite difficult to estimate their number due to the lack of information in the public domain. Due to the new information in the report the market participants in 68 regions of Russia were able to be assessed. The second line is annual sales of automotive service, including body repairs, carwash and tire works.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Passenger Car Parc

Age structure of the parc

Brand structure of the parc

Regional structure of the parc

2 Classification Of Market Participants

Classification

Market structure

Saturation of automotive service centers with warranty vehicles

3 Methods Of Calculation And Basis Parameters

Critical parameters for calculation

Calculation of market volume

4 Market Volume By Russia

Moscow and Moscow region

St Petersburg and Leningrad region

