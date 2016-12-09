sprite-preloader
Freitag, 09.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,399 Euro		-0,004
-0,99 %
WKN: 938439 ISIN: IT0001008876 Ticker-Symbol: RO9 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AS ROMA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AS ROMA SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,392
0,457
19:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AS ROMA SPA
AS ROMA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AS ROMA SPA0,399-0,99 %