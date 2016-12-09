C O R R E C T I O N -- ICIS

In the news release, ICIS Publishes First Mexico Energy Price Transparency, issued Dec. 8, 2016 by ICIS over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are changes in the boilerplates. The complete, corrected release follows:

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec.8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's energy market liberalisation has taken a step forward, with the first transparency on forward energy pricing published by ICIS.

Market participant EKTRIA, a subsidiary of Fisterra Energy, chose the ICIS Mexico Energy Report to publish the first power swap contract offers for Mexico's power market.

The offers provide Mexican and foreign energy companies with the first transparency on energy price valuations for forward delivery - a key factor in building liquidity and creating strong investment signals as the energy markets liberalise.

"We wanted to help the market gain some pricing transparency, and chose to work with the Mexico Energy Report because it's well regarded and seen as the leading source of information for the energy industry in Mexico," said Enrique Gimenez, Managing Director at Fisterra Energy. "The story has led to a lot of enquiries - everyone wants to learn about this market."

EKTRIA offers provide a forward curve of contracts for baseload swap volumes of between 1-20MW, depending on the product, to be traded on a bilateral basis over the counter for financial settlement.

The US dollar-denominated contracts will be based on the hourly national energy component of the local marginal price for the Sistema Interconectado Nacional power grid, published daily by grid and market operator CENACE on its website.

ICIS provides global pricing and market information on power, gas and the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets.

The ICIS Mexico Energy Report provides exclusive news and in-depth analysis on the latest projects, prices and legislation affecting the Mexican energy sector. The report is the first English-language publication to provide the insight that global businesses and investors need to evaluate opportunities in Mexico's emerging power and gas markets.

